ThaiBev hikes F&N stake to 29 pct
August 28, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

ThaiBev hikes F&N stake to 29 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Thai Beverage said on Tuesday it had increased its stake in Fraser and Neave to 29 percent, just below the 30 percent level that would trigger a mandatory offer for the entire company.

Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, ThaiBev’s main shareholder, has been trying to stop F&N’s sale of its 40 percent effective stake in Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries to Dutch brewer Heineken.

ThaiBev said the value of the shares it bought from the open market was S$311 million ($248 million), confirming market talk it was the buyer of F&N shares in a block trade last week. ($1 = 1.2517 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Dan Lalor)

