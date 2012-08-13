ThaiBev ups stake in Singapore's Fraser and Neave to 26.2 pct

SINGAPORE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed Thai Beverage PCL has increased its stake in drinks and property conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd to 26.2 percent from 24.1 percent, according to a stock market filing.

ThaiBev’s subsidiary International Beverage Holdings Ltd had acquired around 29.52 million F&N shares on Aug. 8, F&N said in a statement to the Singapore stock exchange.

As a result, ThaiBev’s deemed interest has increased to a total of 372.66 million shares, representing about 26.2 percent of the total number of issued shares of F&N. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anthony Barker)