ThaiBev seeking S$9 bln loan for potential F&N takeover-Basis Point
#Credit Markets
September 10, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

ThaiBev seeking S$9 bln loan for potential F&N takeover-Basis Point

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Thai Beverage PCL is seeking a bridge loan of around S$9 billion ($7.3 billion) to back its potential takeover of conglomerate Fraser & Neave Ltd , Basis Point reported on Monday.

The financing comes on the heel of a similar bridge loan of S$2.8 billion the company sealed last month to buy a 22 percent stake in the Singapore-listed firm from banking group OCBC , Basis Point quoted banking sources as saying.

A spokeswoman for Thai Beverage declined comment to Reuters.

ThaiBev, controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, has spent S$3.6 billion ($2.9 billion) to buy 29 percent of F&N, partly funded through a S$2.8 billion loan facility. If ThaiBev’s holding hits 30 percent, it would be obliged to bid for all of F&N.

ThaiBev has requested financing proposals from several banks, including Singaporean, Malaysian and Japanese banks, Basis Point, a Reuters publication, reported. ($1 = 1.2362 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Maggie Chen and Prakash Chakravarti of Basis Point; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Anshuman Daga)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
