FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ThaiBev gets Singapore Exchange waiver on Fraser and Neave buy
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2012 / 10:16 PM / in 5 years

ThaiBev gets Singapore Exchange waiver on Fraser and Neave buy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Thai Beverage PCL obtained a key waiver from the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday that will accelerate its move to become the biggest shareholder of Fraser and Neave Ltd.

The decision will enable ThaiBev to have a say on Heineken NV’s $6 billion bid for Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd , a company jointly controlled by the Dutch brewer and F&N.

Thai Beverage said in a statement that the Singapore bourse operator waived a requirement that it obtain the approval of its shareholders to complete the purchase of a 22 percent stake in F&N from Singapore lender OCBC Ltd and its affiliated groups.

It has already fulfilled other conditions and submitted an undertaking that it will obtain shareholder approval within three months.

In a separate filing, ThaiBev said it now owns about 24.1 percent of F&N, further increasing its stake in the beverages-to-property company through market purchases.

ThaiBev and Japan’s Kirin Holdings Co Ltd, which owns 15 percent, have emerged as the biggest shareholders of F&N, which is considering Heineken’s bid for the maker of Tiger beer.

Last Friday, Heineken extended its takeover offer for APB by one week. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.