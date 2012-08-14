FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ThaiBev Q2 profit up 64 pct, seals purchase of 22 pct F&N stake
August 14, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

ThaiBev Q2 profit up 64 pct, seals purchase of 22 pct F&N stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed Thai Beverage PCL, which is challenging Heineken’s bid to take over Tiger Beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries, posted on Tuesday a 64 percent rise in quarterly net profit, helped by higher sales of spirits and non-alcoholic beverages.

ThaiBev earned 5.1 billion baht ($162 million) for the three months ended in June, up from 3.1 billion baht a year earlier. The firm also said it had cash and cash equivalent of 3.9 billion baht at the end of June, up from 3.4 billion baht at end-December 2011.

ThaiBev did not explain why it had been increasing its stake in Fraser and Neave, which controls 40 percent of APB.

But the company said it had completed its purchase of a 22 percent stake in F&N from the Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp group. ThaiBev now holds 26.4 percent of F&N’s issured shares, after buying blocks of additional shares from the open market.

ThaiBev is controlled by Thailand’s second-richest man Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi. A company controlled by his son-in-law on Tuesday completed the purchase of a 8.6 percent stake in APB.

$1 = 31.4900 Thai baht $1 = 1.2454 Singapore dollars Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim

