Thai Beverage jumps 9.8 pct; headed for biggest daily rise in 6 months
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 28, 2014 / 3:20 AM / 4 years ago

Thai Beverage jumps 9.8 pct; headed for biggest daily rise in 6 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Thai Beverage PCL jumped 9.8 pct to $0.56 on Friday and were on course for their strongest daily rise in six months after the company reported better quarterly results.

ThaiBev, controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, posted a full-year net profit of 19.13 billion Thai baht ($586.81 million), down 33 percent on the year.

The company did not disclose fourth-quarter results, but had earlier said the net profit for the first nine months of the year was 12.54 billion Thai baht.

$1 = 32.6000 Thai baht Reporting by Rujun Shen

