Thai Beverage budgets $79 mln to help ASEAN expansion

BANGKOK, July 18 (Reuters) - Thai Beverage Pcl, controlled by billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, said on Wednesday it would spend 2.5 billion baht ($79 million) on setting up four distribution centres as part of its expansion in ASEAN.

Thailand’s leading beer and spirits group aimed to export more of its alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks to Southeast Asian countries, President and CEO Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi said in a statement.

Thai Beverage has already opened the first three centres in central, northeast and southern Thailand, the statement said.

The Singapore-listed company confimed on Wedesday it was in talks to buy stakes in beverage-to-property conglomerate Fraser and Neave and Asia Pacific Breweries from Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. ($1 = 31.5550 Thai baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)