ThaiBev says may work with partner to make offer for F&N
September 10, 2012 / 10:01 PM / in 5 years

ThaiBev says may work with partner to make offer for F&N

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Thai Beverage PCL said on Tuesday it may work with a partner to make an offer for Fraser and Neave Ltd, and it has been in talks with banks to refinance a loan previously taken out for an initial F&N stake purchase.

“The board understands that a party acting in concert with the company is exploring the possibility of making an offer for F&N,” ThaiBev said in a stock filing to the Singapore Exchange.

ThaiBev, already F&N’s biggest shareholder with 29 percent, is seeking a loan of around S$9 billion ($7.3 billion), Basis Point reported, citing sources.

The move comes as F&N shareholders, which include Japan’s Kirin Holdings, prepare for a crucial vote on Sept. 28 on the proposed sale of a 40 percent stake in Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd to Heineken. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)

