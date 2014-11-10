FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thaicom Q3 net profit down 12 pct, below forecast
November 10, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Thaicom Q3 net profit down 12 pct, below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Thaicom PCL, Thailand’s largest satellite operator, said on Monday third-quarter net profit dropped 12 percent as loss from a subsidiary outweighed higher revenue from broadcasting and broadband satellite business.

Third-quarter net profit fell to 279 million baht ($8.51 million), falling short of the 527 million baht average forecast by four analysts polled by Reuters. This compared with 320 million baht a year earlier.

Analysts expect earnings to improve in the fourth quarter and next year with increasing demand for satellite bandwidth because Thailand’s television broadcasting industry is in a transition period of technology change from standard definition TV to high definition TV.

The company plans to launch $178.5 million Thaicom 8 satellite in the first half of 2016 to provide broadcasting services after the Thaicom 7 satellite was launched into orbit in September. ($1 = 32.7800 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Susan Thomas)

