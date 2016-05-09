FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thaihot Group unit to cooperate on real estate project
May 9, 2016 / 7:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Thaihot Group unit to cooperate on real estate project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Thaihot Group Co Ltd :

* Says wholly owned Fuzhou-based real estate development subsidiary signed cooperative development agreement on May 5 with a Shanghai-based property company that wholly owned by Huafa Industrial Co Ltd Zhuhai

* Says two entities to set up real estate development project company in Suzhou that with registered capital of 10 million yuan and the subsidiary to hold 51 percent stake in its jv

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/juv9tc

Further company Coverage:

Beijing Headline News

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
