Thai govt may raise up to $4.45 bln from two 4G auctions - deputy PM
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 16, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

Thai govt may raise up to $4.45 bln from two 4G auctions - deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Thailand’s military government could raise as much as 160 billion baht ($4.45 billion) from two auctions for fourth-generation spectrum licences held last month and this week, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said on Wednesday.

The amount topped a previous estimate of 130 billion baht, with the proceeds expected to be utilised to help the less well to do, especially farmers, Somkid told reporters, without providing any specifics.

The government raised $2.26 billion from an auction on November.

The Telecoms regulator continued bids for two licences of 4G spectrum for a second day with bidding prices touching 74.03 billion baht ($2.06 billion), or 37.01 billion baht per licence. ($1 = 36.0200 baht) (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
