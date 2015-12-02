FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai airline shares fall after U.S. aviation safety downgrade
#Financials
December 2, 2015 / 3:13 AM / 2 years ago

Thai airline shares fall after U.S. aviation safety downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Shares of Thai airline operators fell on Wednesday as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) downgraded Thailand’s safety ratings.

The downgrade means Thai airlines are prevented from launching or expanding services to the United States, either directly or as code-share partners.

Shares of Asia Aviation Pcl dropped nearly three percent. Shares of national carrier Thai Airways International , Nok Airlines and Bangkok Airways each lost about one percent. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
