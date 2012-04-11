FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's Phuket internat'l airport reopens after warning lifted
April 11, 2012 / 2:21 PM / 6 years ago

Thailand's Phuket internat'l airport reopens after warning lifted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 11 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Phuket International Airport reopened on Wednesday after the government lifted a tsunami warning on six of the country’s Andaman coast provinces, an official said.

The airport in the southern Thai island, a popular destination for foreign tourists, was initially shut down and all flights diverted to nearly Krabi, but normal service would resume as soon as possible, the official told Reuters by telephone.

The government lifted the warning on Wednesday night after disaster prevention experts determined there was no longer a tsunami risk after a powerful earthquake and aftershocks off the coast of Indonesia. (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Martin Petty)

