Thai AIS to invest $1.62 bln on new 3G network over 3 yrs
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 20, 2012 / 5:00 AM / 5 years ago

Thai AIS to invest $1.62 bln on new 3G network over 3 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Thailand’s top mobile operator, Advanced Info Service Pcl, said it will maintain its 3G investment budget of 50 billion Thai baht ($1.62 billion) over the next three years after it receives licences for third-generation mobile services.

AIS, partly owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd , has already prepared money to join the 3G auction, Chief Executive Wichain Mektrakarn told Reuters on Thursday.

The telecoms regulator plans to hold the long-awaited 3G auction on Oct 16, a crucial step in reforming the nearly $7 billion sector and allowing operators to tap new revenue from fast-growing data services.

$1 = 30.7850 baht Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
