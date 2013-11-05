FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's Advanced Info Q3 net profit down 5 pct, cuts revenue target
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 5, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

Thailand's Advanced Info Q3 net profit down 5 pct, cuts revenue target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) , Thailand’s top mobile phone operator, said its third quarter net profit fell a weaker-than-expected 5 percent to 8.34 billion baht ($267 million), down from 8.78 billion baht a year earlier, mainly due to rising expenses linked to 3G investments and marketing costs.

The figure turned in by AIS, 21 percent-owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, was below the 8.9 billion baht forecast by eight analysts polled by Reuters.

The market leader cut its 2013 revenue growth target to 5-6 percent from 6-8 percent due to cautious consumer spending, the company said in a statement.

Last week, second-ranked Total Access Communications lowered its 2013 revenue growth target to 5-7 percent due to fierce competition and a consumption slowdown.

($1 = 31.25 Thai baht)

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
