Thai AIS Q2 profit up 5.5 pct, raises 3G customer target
August 7, 2013 / 10:46 AM / in 4 years

Thai AIS Q2 profit up 5.5 pct, raises 3G customer target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) , Thailand’s top mobile phone operator, reported a 5.5 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, mainly due to higher revenue from data services and lower corporate tax.

AIS, 21 percent-owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd , posted an April-June net profit of 9.19 billion thai baht ($293 million), up from 8.71 billion baht a year earlier. It was slightly below a 9.3 billion baht forecast by nine analysts polled by Reuters.

The country’s second most valuable company, with a market value of $26.8 billion has about 50 percent of the cellular market in Thailand, ahead of second-ranked Total Access Communications’s (TAC) roughly 30 percent. ($1 = 31.3900 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Louise Heavens)

