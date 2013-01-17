FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai AIS sees growth in Thai telecoms industry this year
January 17, 2013

Thai AIS sees growth in Thai telecoms industry this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) , Thailand’s largest mobile phone operator, said on Thursday the Thai telecoms industry would continue to grow in 2013 with demand for air time rising 7 percent, mostly from data services.

The industry’s handset sales are expected to rise 15 percent, with more than 7 million smartphones and more than 1 million smart devices such as tablet PCs, said Vice-Chairman Somprasong Boonyachai.

AIS is partly owned by Singapore Telecommunications . (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
