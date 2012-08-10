FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai AIS Q2 net profit up 42 pct, just above forecast
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 10, 2012 / 5:54 AM / in 5 years

Thai AIS Q2 net profit up 42 pct, just above forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) , Thailand’s top mobile phone operator, reported a 42 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday due to higher revenue from both voice and data services, helped by smartphones and tablets.

AIS, 23.3 percent owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd , posted a net profit of 8.71 billion baht ($276 million) for the April-June period, up from a revised 6.12 billion a year earlier but down from a record 8.93 billion in the first quarter.

The result was slightly higher than the average forecast of 8.6 billion from 10 analysts polled by Reuters.

AIS, Southeast Asia’s biggest wireless firm by market value, has about 50 percent of the market in Thailand, ahead of Total Access Communication’s roughly 30 percent.

Shares in AIS, valued at $19 billion, have outperformed the market in the past 12 months on expectations the company will benefit from an auction of third-generation mobile service licences expected in the third quarter.

The stock hit a record high of 215 baht in July.

$1 = 31.52 baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.