Thai Amata aims for 2013 land sales growth of 10-20 pct
February 19, 2013

Thai Amata aims for 2013 land sales growth of 10-20 pct

Reuters Staff

BANGKOK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Thai industrial land developer Amata Corp said on Tuesday it aimed for 2013 land sales growth of 10-20 percent, thanks to strong demand for relocation from foreign investors, especially from Japan and China.

Amata, a bellwether for foreign investor sentiment towards Thailand, planned to invest 2 billion baht ($67 million) this year to develop facilities at existing industrial estates in the eastern provinces, Chief Marketing Officer Viboon Kromadit told reporters.

The company aimed to set up a property fund worth about 1.8 billion baht later this year, he said.

$1 = 29.89 Baht Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
