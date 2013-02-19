Thai Amata aims for 2013 land sales growth of 10-20 pct

BANGKOK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Thai industrial land developer Amata Corp said on Tuesday it aimed for 2013 land sales growth of 10-20 percent, thanks to strong demand for relocation from foreign investors, especially from Japan and China.

Amata, a bellwether for foreign investor sentiment towards Thailand, planned to invest 2 billion baht ($67 million) this year to develop facilities at existing industrial estates in the eastern provinces, Chief Marketing Officer Viboon Kromadit told reporters.

The company aimed to set up a property fund worth about 1.8 billion baht later this year, he said.