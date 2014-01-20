Thai industry car sales seen down 13.6 pct in 2014 - Toyota

BANGKOK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Thai automotive industry sales are expected to fall 13.6 percent to 1.15 million vehicles in 2014, mainly due to weaker consumption and slow economic growth, Toyota Motor Corp’s Thai unit said on Monday.

If Thailand’s political unrest is prolonged and economic growth is hit as a result, industry sales may miss that target, Kyoichi Tanada, president of the Toyota Motor Thai unit, told a news conference.

The Japanese car maker is unsure whether it would increase investment in Thailand if its political crisis continued. “Our new investment in Thailand may not happen if the current political crisis goes on longer,” Tanada said.

Domestic auto sales fell 7.7 percent to 1.33 million vehicles in 2013, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI). (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)