BANGKOK Dec 21 Thailand's domestic car sales
are expected at 800,000 units next year, up from an earlier
estimate of 780,000, as a recovering economy lifts demand, the
Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Wednesday.
The FTI last month predicted a 4 percent rise in car sales
in 2017. Its estimate for this year is 750,000 cars.
Car exports are expected to be 1.2 million units next year,
up from 1.18-1.19 million cars predicted for 2016, Surapong
Paisitpattanapong, spokesman for the FTI's Auto Industry, told
reporters.
Annual domestic auto sales have been weak since May 2013,
following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy
scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales jumped 81 percent.
Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base
for the world's top carmakers.
