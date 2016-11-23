Thai domestic car sales seen picking up next year - FTI

BANGKOK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Thailand's domestic car sales are expected at 780,000 vehicles next year, up 4 percent from 750,000 units projected for this year, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Wednesday.

Sales in the final quarter will also be helped by Motor Expo next month, Surapong Paisitpattanapong, spokesman of the FTI's Auto Industry, told a news conference.

In January-October, auto sales dropped 0.7 percent from a year earlier to 617,659 cars. Sales fell 9.3 percent in 2015.

Annual domestic auto sales have been weak since May 2013, following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales jumped 81 percent.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)