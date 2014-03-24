FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Feb auto sales fall 44.8 pct y/y - federation
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 24, 2014

Thai Feb auto sales fall 44.8 pct y/y - federation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 24 (Reuters) - Data published by the
Federation of Thai Industries (FTI)
    
    KEY DATA   
    Thai monthly car and truck sales   
              Feb        Jan       Dec        Nov        Oct      
 
 Units      71,680    68,508   108,688     93,123     88,989      
 
 Y/Y pct     -44.8     -45.5     -24.9      -37.2      -37.7      
    - Annual domestic auto sales have been declining since May
2013, following the fading effect of a government first-car
subsidy scheme, which ended in 2012.
    - In 2013, domestic auto sales fell 7.7 percent to 1.33
million vehicles, the FTI said.
    - Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a
regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top
car manufacturers.

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Matt Driskill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
