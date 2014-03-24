Thai Feb auto sales fall 44.8 pct y/y - federation

BANGKOK, March 24 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Units 71,680 68,508 108,688 93,123 88,989 Y/Y pct -44.8 -45.5 -24.9 -37.2 -37.7 - Annual domestic auto sales have been declining since May 2013, following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy scheme, which ended in 2012. - In 2013, domestic auto sales fell 7.7 percent to 1.33 million vehicles, the FTI said. - Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top car manufacturers. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Matt Driskill)