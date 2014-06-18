Thai auto sales tumble 37.7 pct y/y in May - federation

BANGKOK, June 18 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales: 2014 y/y pct units May -37.7 69,681 Apr -33.2 73,242 Mar -46.7 83,983 Feb -44.8 71,680 Jan -45.5 68,508 2013 Dec -24.9 108,688 Nov -37.2 93,123 Oct -37.7 88,989 - Annual domestic auto sales have declined since May 2013, following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales surged 81 percent. - In 2013, domestic auto sales fell 7.7 percent to 1.33 million cars and are forecast to drop by 13.6 percent this year, according to Toyota Motor Thai Unit. - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top car manufacturers. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)