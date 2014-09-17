FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Thai August auto sales tumble 31.4 pct y/y - federation
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
BUSINESS
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 17, 2014 / 3:30 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Thai August auto sales tumble 31.4 pct y/y - federation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Data published by the
Federation of Thai Industries (FTI)
    
    KEY DATA   
    Thai monthly car and truck sales:   
   2014        y/y pct         vehicles 
   Aug          -31.4          68,805
   Jul          -29.5          69,267
   Jun          -30.4          73,799
   May          -37.7          69,681
   Apr          -33.2          73,242
   Mar          -46.7          83,983          
   Feb          -44.8          71,680    
   Jan          -45.5          68,508
   2013 
   Dec          -24.9         108,688
   Nov          -37.2          93,123
   Oct          -37.7          88,989
    
    - Annual domestic auto sales have declined since May 2013,
following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy
scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales surged 81 percent.
    - In 2013, domestic auto sales fell 7.7 percent to 1.33
million cars and have been forecast to drop by 13.6 percent this
year, according to Toyota Motor Thai Unit.
    - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base
for the world's top car manufacturers.

 (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
