TABLE-Thai November auto sales fall 21.8 pct y/y - federation
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 24, 2014 / 3:55 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Thai November auto sales fall 21.8 pct y/y - federation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation of Thai
Industries (FTI)
    
    KEY DATA   
    Thai monthly car and truck sales:   
   2014        y/y pct         vehicles 
   Nov          -21.8          73,068
   Oct          -20.5          70,761
   Sep          -27.5          68,843
   Aug          -31.4          68,805
   Jul          -29.5          69,267
   Jun          -30.4          73,799
   May          -37.7          69,681
   Apr          -33.2          73,242
   Mar          -46.7          83,983          
   Feb          -44.8          71,680    
   Jan          -45.5          68,508
   2013          
   Dec          -24.9         108,688
   Nov          -37.2          93,123
   Oct          -37.7          88,989
    - In the first 11 months of 2014, domestic auto sales
dropped 34.9 percent from a year earlier, the FTI said.
    - Annual domestic auto sales have declined since May 2013,
following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy
scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales surged 81 percent.
    - In 2013, domestic auto sales fell 7.7 percent to 1.33
million cars and have been forecast to drop by 13.6 percent this
year, according to Toyota Motor's Thai unit.
    - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base
for the world's top carmakers.

 (Reporting by Orathai Sriring in Bangkok; Editing by Anand
Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
