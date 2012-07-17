TABLE-Thai June auto sales up 75.7 pct on year - Toyota

BANGKOK, July 17 (Reuters) - Data published by Toyota Motor Corp's Thai unit: KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Units 123,471 115,943 87,788 110,928 90,461 42,873 Y/Y pct +75.7 +107.6 +30.5 +19.3 +17.2 +11.5 CONTEXT * Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a regional vehicle production and export base. * The country is expected to produce a record high 2 million vehicles this year, driven by a recovery in both domestic and external demand after supply disruptions in 2011, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said. (Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond)