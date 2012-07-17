FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Thai June auto sales up 75.7 pct on year - Toyota
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 17, 2012 / 7:02 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Thai June auto sales up 75.7 pct on year - Toyota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 17 (Reuters) - Data published by Toyota Motor
Corp's Thai unit:
    
    KEY DATA     
    Thai monthly car and truck sales
      
               Jun       May      Apr      Mar     Feb     Jan      
  Units    123,471   115,943   87,788  110,928  90,461  42,873  
  Y/Y pct    +75.7    +107.6    +30.5    +19.3   +17.2   +11.5   
 
    CONTEXT     
    * Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a
regional vehicle production and export base.     
    * The country is expected to produce a record high 2 million
 vehicles this year, driven by a recovery in both domestic and 
external demand after supply disruptions in 2011, the 
Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said.       

 (Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.