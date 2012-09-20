FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2012 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Thai Aug auto sales up 63.9 pct on year - Toyota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Data published by Toyota Motor
Corp's Thai unit:
    
    KEY DATA     
    Thai monthly car and truck sales
      
              Aug      Jul      Jun      May      Apr      Mar        
 
  Units   129,509  131,646  123,471  115,943   87,788  110,928  
  Y/Y pct   +63.9    +80.6    +75.7   +107.6    +30.5    +19.3   
 
    CONTEXT
    - Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a
regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top
car manufacturers.
    - The country is expected to produce a record high 2 million
 vehicles this year, driven by a recovery in both domestic and 
external demand after supply disruptions in 2011, the 
Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said.       

 (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
