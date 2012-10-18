FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Thai Sept auto sales up 52.48 pct on year - FTI
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 18, 2012 / 4:46 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Thai Sept auto sales up 52.48 pct on year - FTI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation
of Thai Industries (FTI)
   
    KEY DATA     
    Thai monthly car and truck sales
      
              Sep      Aug      Jul      Jun      May      Apr    S   
 
  Units   132,680  129,509  131,646  123,471  115,943   87,788  
  Y/Y pct  +52.48    +63.9    +80.6    +75.7   +107.6    +30.5    
 
    CONTEXT
    - Thai auto sales rose 49.12 percent to 1 million cars in
the first nine months of 2012 from a year earlier. 
    - Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a
regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top
car manufacturers.
    - The country is expected to produce a record high 2.2
million  vehicles this year, driven by a recovery in both
domestic and  external demand after supply disruptions in 2011,
the FTI said.      

 (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.