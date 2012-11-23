TABLE-Thai Oct auto sales surge 233 pct on year - FTI

BANGKOK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Units 142,839 132,680 129,509 131,646 123,471 115,943 Y/Y pct +233.16 +52.48 +63.9 +80.6 +75.7 +107.6 CONTEXT - Sales in October last year were disrupted by severe flooding. - Thai auto sales rose 60.17 percent to 1.14 million cars in the first 10 months of 2012 from a year earlier. - Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top car manufacturers. - The country is expected to produce a record high 2.2 million vehicles this year, driven by a recovery in both domestic and external demand after supply disruptions in 2011, the FTI said. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)