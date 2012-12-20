TABLE-Thai Nov auto sales surge 468 pct on year - FTI

BANGKOK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun Units 148,052 142,839 132,680 129,509 131,646 123,471 Y/Y pct +467.92 +233.16 +52.48 +63.9 +80.6 +75.7 CONTEXT - Sales in the final quarter of 2011 were disrupted by severe flooding that devastated industry. - Thai auto sales rose 74.54 percent to 1.29 million cars in the first 11 months of 2012 from a year earlier. - Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top car manufacturers. - The country is expected to produce a record high 2.2 million vehicles this year, driven by a recovery in both domestic and external demand after supply disruptions in 2011, the FTI said. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)