TABLE-Thai Nov auto sales surge 468 pct on year - FTI
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 20, 2012 / 4:31 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Thai Nov auto sales surge 468 pct on year - FTI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation
of Thai Industries (FTI)
   
    KEY DATA     
    Thai monthly car and truck sales
      
              Nov      Oct      Sep      Aug      Jul      Jun        
 
  Units   148,052  142,839  132,680  129,509  131,646  123,471  
  Y/Y pct +467.92  +233.16   +52.48    +63.9    +80.6    +75.7   
 
    CONTEXT
    - Sales in the final quarter of 2011 were disrupted by
severe flooding that devastated industry.
    - Thai auto sales rose 74.54 percent to 1.29 million cars in
the first 11 months of 2012 from a year earlier. 
    - Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a
regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top
car manufacturers.
    - The country is expected to produce a record high 2.2
million  vehicles this year, driven by a recovery in both
domestic and  external demand after supply disruptions in 2011,
the FTI said.      

 (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
