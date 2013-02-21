FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Thai Jan auto sales rise 63.4 pct on year - FTI
February 21, 2013 / 3:35 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Thai Jan auto sales rise 63.4 pct on year - FTI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation
of Thai Industries (FTI)
   
    KEY DATA     
    Thai monthly car and truck sales
      
               Jan      Dec        Nov      Oct      Sep          
  Units    125,817   144,676   148,052   142,839  132,680  
  Y/Y pct   +63.36   +165.10   +467.92   +233.16   +52.48    
 
    CONTEXT
    - Sales in the final quarter of 2011 were disrupted by
severe flooding that devastated industry. The effects continued
into 2012.
    - Sales last year, particularly in the final months, were
boosted by a government subsidy for buyers of first cars. This
has now ended but some of the demand has spilled over into
January's figures.
    - Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a
regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top
car manufacturers.

 (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
