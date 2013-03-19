FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Thai Feb auto sales up 42.3 pct on year - FTI
March 19, 2013 / 4:15 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Thai Feb auto sales up 42.3 pct on year - FTI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 19 (Reuters) - Data published by the
Federation of Thai Industries (FTI)
   
    KEY DATA     
    Thai monthly car and truck sales
      
               Feb       Jan       Dec        Nov       Oct           
 
  Units    129,910   125,817   144,676    148,052   142,839  
  Y/Y pct   +42.30    +63.36   +165.10    +467.92   +233.16   
 
    CONTEXT
    - Sales in the final quarter of 2011 were disrupted by
severe flooding that devastated industry. The effects continued
into 2012.
    - Sales last year, particularly in the final months, were
boosted by a government subsidy for buyers of first cars. This
has now ended but some of the demand has spilled over into
January's figures.
    - Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a
regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top
car manufacturers.

 (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kim COghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
