Thai Oct auto sales fall 37.7 pct on year - FTI

BANGKOK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales Oct Sept Aug July Jun Units 88,989 94,859 100,289 98,251 106,018 Y/Y pct -37.7 -28.5 -22.6 -25.4 -14.2 - Annual domestic auto sales have been declining since May, following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy scheme, which ended in 2012. - Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top car manufacturers. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Anand Basu)