November 22, 2013 / 4:01 AM / 4 years ago

Thai Oct auto sales fall 37.7 pct on year - FTI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation
of Thai Industries (FTI)
    
    KEY DATA   
    Thai monthly car and truck sales   
              Oct       Sept       Aug       July       Jun       
 
 Units      88,989    94,859   100,289     98,251   106,018    
 Y/Y pct     -37.7     -28.5     -22.6      -25.4     -14.2       
    - Annual domestic auto sales have been declining since May,
following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy
scheme, which ended in 2012.
    - Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a
regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top
car manufacturers.

 (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Anand Basu)

