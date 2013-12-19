FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Nov auto sales drop 37.2 pct on year - FTI
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 19, 2013 / 3:56 AM / 4 years ago

Thai Nov auto sales drop 37.2 pct on year - FTI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation
of Thai Industries (FTI)
    
    KEY DATA   
    Thai monthly car and truck sales   
              Nov        Oct       Sept       Aug       July      
 
 Units      93,123    88,989     94,859   100,289     98,251   
 Y/Y pct     -37.2     -37.7      -28.5     -22.6      -25.4     
    - Annual domestic auto sales have been declining since May,
following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy
scheme, which ended in 2012.
    - Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a
regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top
car manufacturers.

 (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
