Thai Dec auto sales drop 24.9 pct y/y - federation
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 16, 2014 / 4:11 AM / 4 years ago

Thai Dec auto sales drop 24.9 pct y/y - federation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation
of Thai Industries (FTI)
    
    KEY DATA   
    Thai monthly car and truck sales   
              Dec        Nov        Oct       Sept       Aug      
 
 Units     108,688    93,123    88,989     94,859   100,289     
 Y/Y pct     -24.9    -37.2     -37.7      -28.5     -22.6      
    - Annual domestic auto sales have been declining since May
2013, following the fading effect of a government first-car
subsidy scheme, which ended in 2012.
    - In 2013, domestic auto sales fell 7.7 percent to 1.33
million vehicles, the FTI said.
    - Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a
regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top
car manufacturers.

 (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

