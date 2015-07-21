FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 21, 2015 / 3:01 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Thai June auto sales drop 18.4 pct y/y - federation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation of Thai
Industries (FTI)
    
    KEY DATA   
    Thai monthly car and truck sales:
               y/y pct        vehicles 
   Jun          -18.4          60,217
   May          -18.3          56,939
   Apr          -26.2          54,058
   Mar          -11.7          74,117
   Feb          -10.8          63,948
   Jan          -12.9          59,669
   2014         
   Dec          -21.4          89,504
   Nov          -21.8          73,068  
   Oct          -20.5          70,761       
 
   Sep          -27.5          68,843  
   Aug          -31.4          68,805  
   Jul          -29.5          69,267  
    - In 2014, domestic auto sales declined 33.7 percent from
2013 to 881,832 cars, the FTI said.
    - Annual domestic auto sales have declined since May 2013,
following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy
scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales surged about 80 percent.
    - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base
for the world's top carmakers.

 (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon in Bangkok; Writing by
Orathai Sriring; Editing by Anand Basu)

