TABLE-Thai September auto sales fall 10.5 pct y/y - Federation
October 14, 2015 / 2:53 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Thai September auto sales fall 10.5 pct y/y - Federation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation
of Thai Industries (FTI)
    
    KEY DATA   
    Thai monthly car and truck sales:
               y/y pct        vehicles 
   Sep          -10.5          61,863 
   Aug           -9.9          61,988
   Jul          -12.5          60,863   
   Jun          -18.4          60,217
   May          -18.3          56,939
   Apr          -26.2          54,058
   Mar          -11.7          74,117
   Feb          -10.8          63,948
   Jan          -12.9          59,669
   2014         
   Dec          -21.4          89,504
   Nov          -21.8          73,068  
   Oct          -20.5          70,761  
   Sep          -27.5          68,843  
    - In 2014, domestic auto sales declined 33.7 percent from
2013 to 881,832 cars, the FTI said.
    - Annual domestic auto sales have declined since May 2013,
following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy
scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales surged 81 percent.
    - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base
for the world's top carmakers.
    

 (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Pairat
Temphairojana; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
