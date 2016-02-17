FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Thai Jan auto sales drop 13.4 pct y/y - federation
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 17, 2016 / 3:22 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Thai Jan auto sales drop 13.4 pct y/y - federation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation
of Thai Industries (FTI)
    
    KEY DATA   
    Thai monthly car and truck sales:  
               y/y pct        vehicles 
   Jan          -13.4          51,715      
 
   Dec          +13.3         101,424
   Nov           +4.6          76,421
   Oct           -4.2          67,908
   Sep          -10.5          61,863 
   Aug           -9.9          61,988
   Jul          -12.5          60,863   
   Jun          -18.4          60,217
   May          -18.3          56,939
   Apr          -26.2          54,058
   Mar          -11.7          74,117
   Feb          -10.8          63,948
   Jan          -12.9          59,669
  2015           -9.3         799,592
  2014          -33.7         881,832
    - In 2015, domestic sales dropped 9.3 percent from 2014,
when they slumped 33.7 percent, the FTI said.
    - Annual domestic auto sales had declined since May 2013,
following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy
scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales surged 81 percent.
    - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base
for the world's top carmakers.

 (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
