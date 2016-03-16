FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Thai Feb auto sales fall 10.7 pct y/y - federation
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 16, 2016 / 3:16 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Thai Feb auto sales fall 10.7 pct y/y - federation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 16 (Reuters) - Data published by the
Federation of Thai Industries (FTI)
    
    KEY DATA   
    Thai monthly car and truck sales:
               y/y pct        vehicles 
   Feb          -10.7          57,090
   Jan          -13.4          51,715         
   Dec          +13.3         101,424
   Nov           +4.6          76,421
   Oct           -4.2          67,908
   Sep          -10.5          61,863 
   Aug           -9.9          61,988
   2015          -9.3         799,592
   2014         -33.7         881,832
    
    - In 2015, domestic sales dropped 9.3 percent from 2014,
when they slumped 33.7 percent, the FTI said.
    - Annual domestic auto sales had declined since May 2013,
following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy
scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales surged 81 percent.
    - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base
for the world's top carmakers.

 (Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Writing by Orathai Sriring;
Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.