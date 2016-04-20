FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Thai March auto sales fall 2.3 pct y/y - federation
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 20, 2016

TABLE-Thai March auto sales fall 2.3 pct y/y - federation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 19 (Reuters) - Data published by the
Federation of Thai Industries (FTI)
    
    KEY DATA   
    Thai monthly car and truck sales:
        
               change y/y pct          vehicles
        Mar              -2.3            72,404
        Feb             -10.7            57,090
        Jan             -13.4            51,715
        Dec              13.3           101,424
        Nov               4.6            76,421
        Oct              -4.2            67,908
       2015              -9.3           799,592
       2014             -33.7           881,832
    
    - Sales in March were helped by motor shows, the FTI said.
    - The FTI has forecast domestic sales at 750,000-780,000
cars this year.
    - Car sales fell 9.3 percent last year and slumped 33.7
percent in 2014.
    - Annual domestic auto sales have been weak since May 2013,
following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy
scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales surged 81 percent.
    - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base
for the world's top carmakers.

 (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
