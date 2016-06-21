FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TABLE-Thai May auto sales rise 15.9 pct y/y - Federation
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 21, 2016 / 2:56 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Thai May auto sales rise 15.9 pct y/y - Federation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 21 (Reuters) - Data published by the
Federation of Thai Industries (FTI)
    
    KEY DATA
    Thai monthly car and truck sales:
        
               change y/y pct          vehicles
        May             +15.9            66,019
        Apr              +1.7            54,986
        Mar              -2.3            72,404
        Feb             -10.7            57,090
        Jan             -13.4            51,715
        Dec             +13.3           101,424
        Nov              +4.6            76,421
        Oct              -4.2            67,908
       2015              -9.3           799,592
       2014             -33.7           881,832
    
    - May auto sales were helped by improved investment and 
government stimulus measures, the FTI said.
    - In January-May, auto sales dropped 2 percent from a year
earlier, the federation said.
    - The FTI has forecast domestic sales at 750,000-780,000
cars this year. Car sales fell 9.3 percent last year.
    - Annual domestic auto sales have been weak since May 2013,
following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy
scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales surged 81 percent.
    - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base
for the world's top carmakers.

 (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
