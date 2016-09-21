TABLE-Thai Aug auto sales rise 2.6 pct y/y - federation

BANGKOK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales: change y/y pct vehicles Aug +2.6 63,609 Jul -0.4 60,635 Jun +9.5 66,049 May +15.9 66,019 Apr +1.7 54,986 Mar -2.3 72,404 Feb -10.7 57,090 Jan -13.4 51,715 Dec +13.3 101,424 Nov +4.6 76,421 Oct -4.2 67,908 2015 -9.3 799,592 2014 -33.7 881,832 - August auto sales were helped by improved consumption and new car models. - In January-August, auto sales rose 0.2 percent from a year earlier, the FTI said. - The FTI has forecast domestic sales at 750,000-780,000 cars this year. Car sales fell 9.3 percent last year. - Annual domestic auto sales have been weak since May 2013, following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales jumped 81 percent. - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)