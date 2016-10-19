FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Thai Sept auto sales rise 2.7 pct y/y - federation
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 19, 2016 / 3:26 AM / 10 months ago

TABLE-Thai Sept auto sales rise 2.7 pct y/y - federation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation
of Thai Industries (FTI)
    
    KEY DATA
    Thai monthly car and truck sales:
        
               change y/y pct          vehicles
        Sep              +2.7            63,516
        Aug              +2.6            63,609
        Jul              -0.4            60,635
        Jun              +9.5            66,049
        May             +15.9            66,019
        Apr              +1.7            54,986
        Mar              -2.3            72,404
        Feb             -10.7            57,090
        Jan             -13.4            51,715
        Dec             +13.3           101,424
        Nov              +4.6            76,421
        Oct              -4.2            67,908
       2015              -9.3           799,592
       2014             -33.7           881,832
    - August auto sales were helped by higher farm prices,
launches of new car models and strong tourism, the FTI said.
    - In January-September, auto sales increased 0.5 percent
from a year earlier, it said.
    - The FTI has forecast domestic sales at 750,000-780,000
cars this year. Car sales fell 9.3 percent last year.
    - Annual domestic auto sales have been weak since May 2013,
following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy
scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales jumped 81 percent.
    - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base
for the world's top carmakers.

 (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

