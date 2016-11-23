FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
TABLE-Thai Oct auto sales fall 10.7 pct y/y - federation
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 23, 2016 / 3:06 AM / 9 months ago

TABLE-Thai Oct auto sales fall 10.7 pct y/y - federation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation
of Thai Industries (FTI):
    
    KEY DATA
    Thai monthly car and truck sales:
        
               change y/y pct          vehicles
        Oct             -10.7            60,634
        Sep              +2.7            63,516
        Aug              +2.6            63,609
        Jul              -0.4            60,635
        Jun              +9.5            66,049
        May             +15.9            66,019
        Apr              +1.7            54,986
        Mar              -2.3            72,404
        Feb             -10.7            57,090
        Jan             -13.4            51,715
        Dec             +13.3           101,424
        Nov              +4.6            76,421
        Oct              -4.2            67,908
       2015              -9.3           799,592
       2014             -33.7           881,832
    - October's annual sale decline was due to last year's high
base effect when buyers rushed to buy cars before tax changes,
the FTI said.
    - In January-October, auto sales dropped 0.7 percent from a
year earlier to 617,659 cars, it said.
    - The FTI has forecast domestic sales at 750,000-780,000
cars this year. Car sales fell 9.3 percent last year.
    - Annual domestic auto sales have been weak since May 2013,
following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy
scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales jumped 81 percent.
    - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base
for the world's top carmakers.

 (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

