7 months ago
TABLE-Thai Dec auto sales fall 14.4 pct y/y - federation
January 18, 2017 / 3:31 AM / 7 months ago

TABLE-Thai Dec auto sales fall 14.4 pct y/y - federation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation
of Thai Industries (FTI):
    
    KEY DATA
    Thai monthly car and truck sales:
        
               change y/y pct          vehicles
        Dec             -14.4            86,858
        Nov             -15.3            64,771
        Oct             -10.7            60,634
        Sep              +2.7            63,516
        Aug              +2.6            63,609
        Jul              -0.4            60,635
        Jun              +9.5            66,049
        May             +15.9            66,019
        Apr              +1.7            54,986
        Mar              -2.3            72,404
        Feb             -10.7            57,090
        Jan             -13.4            51,715
       2015              -9.3           799,592
       2014             -33.7           881,832
    - December's auto sale decline was due to the high base
effect as consumers rushed to buy cars before tax changes last
year, the FTI said.
    - In 2016, sales dropped 3.9 percent from a year earlier to
768,788 vehicles, it said.
    - The FTI has forecast domestic sales at 800,000 cars this
year. 
    - Annual domestic auto sales have been weak since May 2013,
following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy
scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales jumped 81 percent.
    - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base
for the world's top carmakers.    

 (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

