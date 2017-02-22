FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Jan auto sales up 10.5 pct y/y - federation
February 22, 2017 / 3:39 AM / 6 months ago

Thai Jan auto sales up 10.5 pct y/y - federation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BANGKOK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation
of Thai Industries (FTI):
    
    KEY DATA
    Thai monthly car and truck sales:
        
               change y/y pct          vehicles
        Jan             +10.5            57,254
        Dec             -14.4            86,858
        Nov             -15.3            64,771
        Oct             -10.7            60,634
        Sep              +2.7            63,516
        Aug              +2.6            63,609
        Jul              -0.4            60,635
        Jun              +9.5            66,049
       2016              -3.9           768,788
       2015              -9.3           799,592
       2014             -33.7           881,832
    - The FTI has forecast domestic sales at 800,000 cars in
2017.
    - Annual domestic auto sales have fallen each in the past
four years, following the fading effect of a government
first-car subsidy scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales jumped
81 percent.
    - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base
for the world's top carmakers.

 (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Satawasin
Staporncharnchai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

