FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Thai Feb auto sales jump 19.9 pct y/y - federation
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 22, 2017 / 3:14 AM / 5 months ago

Thai Feb auto sales jump 19.9 pct y/y - federation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BANGKOK, March 22 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation of Thai
Industries (FTI):
    
    KEY DATA
    Thai monthly car and truck sales:
       
               Change y/y pct          Vehicles
        Feb             +19.9            68,435
        Jan             +10.5            57,254
        Dec             -14.4            86,858
        Nov             -15.3            64,771
        Oct             -10.7            60,634
        Sep              +2.7            63,516
        Aug              +2.6            63,609
        Jul              -0.4            60,635
        Jun              +9.5            66,049
       2016              -3.9           768,788
       2015              -9.3           799,592
       2014             -33.7           881,832
    - The FTI has forecast domestic sales at 800,000 cars in 2017.
    - Annual domestic auto sales fell over the past four years, following the
end of a government first-car subsidy scheme in 2012, when sales jumped 81
percent.
    - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's
top carmakers.

 (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing
by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.