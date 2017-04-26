FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai March auto sales jump 16.7 pct y/y - federation
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
April 26, 2017 / 3:38 AM / 4 months ago

Thai March auto sales jump 16.7 pct y/y - federation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BANGKOK, April 26 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation of Thai
Industries (FTI):
    
    KEY DATA
    Thai monthly car and truck sales:
       
               Change y/y pct          Vehicles
        Mar             +16.7            84,801
        Feb             +19.9            68,435
        Jan             +10.5            57,254
        Dec             -14.4            86,858
        Nov             -15.3            64,771
        Oct             -10.7            60,634
        Sep              +2.7            63,516
        Aug              +2.6            63,609
        Jul              -0.4            60,635
        Jun              +9.5            66,049
       2016              -3.9           768,788
       2015              -9.3           799,592
       2014             -33.7           881,832
    - March's sales were helped by launches of new models, Bangkok's
international motor show, higher commodity prices and government spending, the
FTI said in a statement.
    - The FTI has forecast domestic sales of 800,000 cars in 2017.
    - Annual domestic auto sales fell over the past four years, following the
end of a government car subsidy scheme in 2012, when sales jumped 81 percent.
    - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's
top carmakers.

 (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

