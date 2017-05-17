FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Thai April auto sales climb 15.1 pct y/y - federation
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 17, 2017 / 3:09 AM / 3 months ago

Thai April auto sales climb 15.1 pct y/y - federation

2 Min Read

    BANGKOK, May 17 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation of Thai
Industries (FTI):
    
    KEY DATA
    Thai monthly car and truck sales:
       
               Change y/y pct          Vehicles
        Apr             +15.1            63,267
        Mar             +16.7            84,801
        Feb             +19.9            68,435
        Jan             +10.5            57,254
        Dec             -14.4            86,858
        Nov             -15.3            64,771
        Oct             -10.7            60,634
        Sep              +2.7            63,516
        Aug              +2.6            63,609
        Jul              -0.4            60,635
        Jun              +9.5            66,049
       2016              -3.9           768,788
       2015              -9.3           799,592
       2014             -33.7           881,832
    - April's sales were helped by launches of new models, Bangkok's
international motor show and higher commodity prices, the FTI said in a
statement.
    - The FTI has forecast domestic sales of 800,000 cars in 2017.
    - Annual domestic auto sales fell over the past four years, following the
end of a government car subsidy scheme in 2012, when sales jumped 81 percent.
    - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's
top carmakers.

 (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing
by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.